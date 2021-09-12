Looks like voters support PSO model

I see that some City Council candidates are raising the public safety officer model again as a significant issue in their campaigns. While I personally strongly prefer a return to the prior model of separate departments, are the majority of Cedar Falls voters still strongly opposed to the PSO model? Were they ever?

In the absence of a direct popular vote on the issue, it is possible that the City Council did what the majority of its constituency wanted. Loudly voiced complaints by some may not be the best way to determine what the majority of voters want.

I rather suspect that the majority of voters are adequately satisfied with the PSO model, even if I’m not. That’s how representative democracy works. I can live with that.

Melissa Heston, Cedar Falls

