Long-term effects of vaccines unknown

An open letter to President Biden:

In your speech you keep stressing science. I hope that you don’t plan to vaccinate anyone under 18 as this is an unknown vaccine with no long-term medical history. The first vaccine was given on Dec. 14.

You say that being vaccinated and following the CDC pandemic guidelines will stop the COVID-19 virus. How can that be when the United States borders are open and there is constant exposure to COVID-positive migrants?

Why didn’t the CDC ban Johnson and Johnson vaccine and destroy the vaccine vials which have potentially caused one death and seven cases of the blood clotting disease? The United Kingdom reported AstraZeneca vaccines potentially have caused seven deaths with a total of 30 cases from rare blood clots.

Never get vaccinated until you see the brand name on the COVID-19 vaccine vial.

This is socialism/communism. Stop it! Close the borders.

Marcella Gruver, Waterloo

