Lock Biden up for Afghan withdrawal

President Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan was a non-planned chaotic withdrawal.

If this was the advice of his advisers, they should all be fired. The president should resign and as commander-in-chief of U.S. forces, he should be put before a military court and convicted of extemporaneous leadership failure.

Take a look at some soldiers who were court martialed for far less and they were sent to Fort Leonard Wood. What is good for these soldiers is good for him. Lock him up.

Everything he did was done in reverse. Closed bases, removed troops, left all military equipment, jumped back in, tried to evacuate our citizens, allies, and helpful Afghans.

Left to the Taliban was an impressive amount of military equipment and ammunition to go with all that loot. Disgraceful.

Ron Wood, Waterloo

