Lobbyists rule

Who runs our government? The lobbyists, that’s who! In 1970, it was rare that congressmen and women would retire and become lobbyists, and when they did, it was considered tainted and unworthy for once-elected officials. By 2007, 200 former members of House and Senate we’re registered lobbyists. 1975 the revenue was $100 million dollars, by 2006 it exceeded $2.5 billion, so elected officials get a lot of cash under the table that the general public never sees. That is why there is a lot of money spent to get re-elected! That’s why people are so upset about it all.