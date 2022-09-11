Liz Mathis has working families' backs

Liz Mathis crossed Northeast Iowa on Labor Day, championing our unions' hard-fought battles to gain safe working conditions and fair wages. During the Industrial Revolution, 12-hour days and seven-day work weeks were the norm. Young children had to work in dangerous environments. All Americans should be thankful to unions for creating better working conditions for everyone and a three-day weekend every September. While wealthy Republicans like Ashley Hinson may tell you they are for skilled labor, her voting record shows her allegiance to corporate donors' profits, ending collective bargaining and busting unions, taking us back to the Industrial Revolution. Fifty-five large corporations paid no taxes in 2020 on billions of profits. While working families were suffering from high prices due to global inflation, corporations were making record profits, and Hinson voted against an investigation into price gouging. Ashley Hinson voted against the infrastructure bill, but took credit for $5 billion Iowa taxpayer dollars coming back to fix our roads and bridges. Liz Mathis is a hard-working, lifelong Iowan who has working families' backs and is backed by many unions. Please join me in voting for Liz Mathis as our next U.S. congresswoman.