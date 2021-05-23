Liz Cheney's ouster was justified

Kent Guild’s letter in Sunday’s Courier attacking Ashley Hinson was a little weak in supporting his claims. Most Republican’s I know are fed up with Liz Chaney, her narrow views attacking Donald Trump, and thus splitting the party and disregarding his many accomplishments while in office. Anyone linking only Trump to protests at the Capitol on Jan. 6 is missing the facts; other contributing factors turned a protest into a riot. Recently released videos show the Capitol Police welcoming protestors into the building and asking them to remain peaceful. The one murder that occurred was when an improperly trained federal officer shot and killed an unarmed woman, Ashli Babbitt, crawling through an open window while she imposed no deadly threat to him.