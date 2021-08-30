Lindberg spews predictable nonsense

Duane Lindberg's Aug. 11 column was predictable. The Christian right has a long history of hostility towards racial equality, reasoning it's not a spiritual issue. He tries to absolve racists and racism as ''a matter of the human heart'' while chalking it up to original sin. Does that mean cardiologists should ignore hereditary heart abnormalities?

Lindberg kept harping on forgiveness. When has America truly owned up to its racism and white supremacy?

Lindberg spewed nonsense about Blacks and whites being equally culpable. When have Blacks historically mistreated whites in this country? Slavery, Jim Crow, separate but equal, sundown town laws have all gone in one direction. There's a reason no Black person has ever been successfully sued by a white person for racial discrimination in the U.S.

Both the American Medical Association and The Centers For Disease Control have deemed racism as a serious health threat. Racism causes people of color to always be in survival mode which increases the risk of cancer, strokes, and heart disease.

Corporate America realizes this and has pledged billions to combat it.

Lindberg encourages society to go backwards as he tried to normalize and rationalize racism, which is why he and others oppose critical race theory.

Marlon Micou, Waterloo

