Like Venezuela? Vote for Democrats

If you favor increased crime, increasing fentanyl deaths, open borders, profitable Mexican cartels, vote Democrat. If you like higher welfare payments, while businesses close due to lack of workers, higher home heating/cooling bills, armed criminals while your home is defenseless, vote Democrat. If you have an extra $100,000 for home charger, higher electric bills, and electric vehicle, vote Democrat. If you support the failed Afghanistan departure, Ukraine war, Chinese threats to Taiwan, vote Democrat. If you support CRT, and want armed IRS agents auditing your taxes, vote Democrat. If want to wear a mask and keep your child out of school, pay someone else’s college loans, vote Democrat. If you believe K-6 children should be taught gender identity subjects, want your daughter competing in sports with males, vote Democrat. If you support ever-increasing national debt, increasing taxes, declining businesses, limited job opportunities, and a bleak future for your children/grandchildren, vote Democrat. Need a forecast of Democratic policies? Take a trip to Venezuela. Or just move to California.