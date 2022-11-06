Liberals are gaslighting our society

Unbelievable! Democrats state: The only way to save democracy is a one-party rule. Isn't that a big red flag? On Nov. 8, please don't drag your hatred for Donald Trump into the equation. Our country was a great country before Trump was even considered a candidate back in 2016. We just had swamp leaders like Obama, Biden, Clinton, Bush, Cheney, Pelosi, Schumer, McConnell, Ryan, and others with swampy residue clinging in their souls, that gradually helped tear down the integrity of what America is all about. This election is about getting our freedom back, stopping illegal immigration, bringing America jobs back where they came from, drilling our own energy resources, funding police departments, and getting justification for what happened to 13 soldiers left to die and billions of dollars worth of military equipment left to the most dangerous terrorist organization in the world, but most importantly we need God back in our schools and our homes. Please don't sleep on the reality of what really is going on or consume the poisoned Kool-Aid that the liberals are gaslighting into our society! Vote red all the way!