Liberal media lies about Trump

Long before Donald Trump was sworn into office the liberal media started lying about him. With all of the crazy stuff going on all over the world the only thing they could talk about was the collusion between Russia’s Putin and President-elect Trump. After four years and all of the resources of the Justice Department, the FBI, CIA, and a whole bunch of other government agencies they found nothing. The FBI knew early in the probe that there was nothing to it, but continued just to please the liberal/socialists and make it difficult for President Trump to govern. Compare this with the Hunter Biden laptop that was turned over to the FBI over a year and a half ago (just before Joe was elected). With all of the resources available to them they knew within a few days that this was his laptop but declined to release the damaging report until 18 months later. This helped Joe Biden’s election bid. The leader of the U.S. Senate, Chuck Schumer, recently told reporters the Republicans should not criticize the FBI “because they have 100 ways to get back at you." This sounds more like a third-world country than the USA with our Constitution and Bill of Rights. It’s no wonder people don’t trust our government agencies. We can begin to correct this in the fall election if it’s not to late.