Lying, by omission or commission, is damning — even more damning when demeaning human beings’ dignity of self-acceptance morally, physically, personally, culturally. Even more damning — controlling us.

Who lies like this? Purveyors of wokeism/wokeness/post-modernism (fragmentary, promiscuous superficiality — emptiness). Wokeism.org: “Marxist-inspired [revisionist] movement that [duped] well-intentioned people to stop racism and social injustice. Now it’s a “cold civil war” (Glenn Ellmers’ “The Soul of Politics”) seeking to silence all political dissent by politicizing it.” Specializing in inflicting social humiliation, it can graduate to violence — antifa and Black Lives Matter riots.

Infiltrating legitimate movements — LGBT+, climate concerns, women’s rights, COVID-19, government-run education, wokeism/post-modernism lyingly browbeats kindergarten to college students into doubting who they are sexually and racially; repeatedly shames white people as racist oppressors; deceives racial minorities — they are helpless victims; deceptively twists “equity” (subjective, arbitrary socialist-leveling outcomes) with “equality” (absolute merit-based capitalistic opportunities); hoodwinks students our Bill of Rights and Constitution aren’t absolute, denying they are based upon modern, enlightened Western cultural thinking including natural rights; extols killing babies; pushes one’s sex is a preference, not genetic fact. Woke-controlled multi-national corporations and governments at all levels propagandize much the same.

Liars can’t be magnanimous — great of mind and heart.

Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0