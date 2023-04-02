What do we know about the LGBTQ community?

Over a period of a few decades, activists for the LGBTQ movement transitioned steadily from their initial demands for equal protection under the law to demands for gay marriage. Now we see they insist on a gender-free society. Now they promote the right to force society at large to accept an individual’s ability to discern and to declare him or herself to be whatever sex one chooses.

It is one thing to be considerate and another to be bullied into an alternative reality. Placating the mob has led to the rise in dangerous euphemisms like “gender affirming care.” The corruption of reality has led to the rise of a pseudoscientific cult that performs irreparable mutilation on kids, with puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones and life-altering surgeries. Isn’t it more prudent to ask troubled teenagers if they have considered waiting for adulthood to make life-altering surgical decisions?

Victories in the bathroom bill fights have not been enough for radicals. The movement has set its sights on destroying Christianity itself.

We need to culture-proof our kids. The LGBTQ community wants your kids to not believe like you. Thank you Gov. Reynolds for the positions you support.

Dave Smith, Waterloo