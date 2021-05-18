Letting parents teach driver's ed a bad law

As a driver education instructor for the past 34 years, I am shocked that our state leaders have approved nonprofessionals to teach driver education. What makes it worse, these nonprofessionals do not have the equipment or knowledge base to teach our students. Case in point -- parental instruction does not require an additional brake, mirrors and signage. I have used the instructor brake and have saved myself and the student from hundreds of collisions. It is hypocritical that professional instructors are required to have this equipment but it is not required for parents.
If a student takes a math, science or English test and receives a failing grade chances are they will be able to retake the test. Make a critical mistake driving, and you may not be able to take that test again. Also the governor stated, small businesses are one of the backbones of our state, but she approved legislation that may close down many small businesses. I would like to thank our local legislators, as they did vote no on this bill.
Jay and Kathy Goulden
Goulden Rule Driving School