Letting parents teach driver's ed a bad law

As a driver education instructor for the past 34 years, I am shocked that our state leaders have approved nonprofessionals to teach driver education. What makes it worse, these nonprofessionals do not have the equipment or knowledge base to teach our students. Case in point -- parental instruction does not require an additional brake, mirrors and signage. I have used the instructor brake and have saved myself and the student from hundreds of collisions. It is hypocritical that professional instructors are required to have this equipment but it is not required for parents.