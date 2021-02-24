LETTERS: Worst day?

CEDAR FALLS -- Do you remember what happened on Nov. 7, 1983? A communist organization detonated a bomb in the U.S. Senate. Susan Rosenberg and several others were arrested for this four years latter. She was latter pardoned by Bill Clinton. She now does fundraising for for Black Lives Matters. I guess bombing the U.S. Capitol is different. I have heard by the news media that the Capitol riots were the worst day in American history. How is that the worst day? I have watched on television for the past year the burning of American cities, and not many people were arrested for these acts. I guess it is only a problem for conservatives.