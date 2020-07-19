Letters: Won't be eating there


ROBERT WASHUT

CEDAR FALLS -- I’m writing to express my dismay that so few local restaurants -- three exceptions I’m aware of -- refuse to require their staffs to wear masks. Clearly the science shows masks are highly effective in controlling the spread of the virus, and yet these restaurant owners choose irresponsibly to throw caution to the wind. I will not patronize an indoor dining establishment yet, but would love to take advantage of the outdoor dining options while the weather permits. However, without hosts, cooks, and waiters required to wear masks I am unwilling to risk infection. It’s a shame Trump politicized this issue and that our sycophantic governor follows suit. Hoping that clearer heads prevail in the coming months.

