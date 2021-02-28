LETTERS: Who knows best?

CEDAR FALLS -- I am writing in response to the unreasonable and dangerous process in the Iowa Legislature to pass a constitutional amendment that would strip Iowans of their right to safe and legal abortion. Politicians in Des Moines have made it clear that they care more about taking away their constituents’ rights with as little input as possible than tackling important issues such as the state’s failed response to the pandemic. And they have no problem risking people’s health in the process, having failed to adopt any measures to keep people who want to take part in the legislative process safe from COVID and violent right-wing extremists.