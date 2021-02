CHARLES RANDALL

CEDAR FALLS -- Much has been claimed about voter fraud, yet none has been proven.

We Iowans should be proud of the record voter turnout this last election. Our voting system made this possible.

Republicans that were elected, allowing them to retain complete control of Senate, House, and governor, want to change our voting system.

Voter fraud? Maybe.

