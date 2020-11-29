Letters: What free speech?

CEDAR FALLS — On Nov. 17, I read the editorial on the commentary page that originally appeared in the Des Moines Register. It was headlined “Healing our urban-rural divide.” Of course, we are subjected weekly to editorials from the Chicago Trib-une, Los Angeles Times, and of course, The New York Times, and other coastal elite newspapers. It is considered “unhealthy” if we aren’t thinking in lock-step with our urban brethren.

Somehow, we should just agree with those of you who have different ideals than we do, and just “go along to get along.” Many of us believe in the rule of law, equal treatment, the right to free speech, the right to protest, and yes even voter identification. We don’t believe in the current cancel culture, burning and looting disguised as “civil protests,” defund-ing the police, or being called a racist if we disagree with someone or their behavior. We used to count on the “court of public opinion” to get to the truth.