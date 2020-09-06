LETTERS: We need wind farms

WATERLOO -- Iowans can be proud of our growing electricity from wind, which creates good jobs and clean energy. I am disappointed the wind farm proposed for Black Hawk County has been canceled. RPM Access had approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Board of Adjustment, and the Board of Supervisors to build the Washburn Wind Energy Project -- 35 wind turbines south of Waterloo. Harold Yougblut sued multiple times to stop the project. He lost the lawsuits, and his Iowa Supreme Court appeal was thrown out, but the years of delay, and the possibility of another lawsuit by Youngblut, caused RPM Access to pull out.