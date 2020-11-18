LETTERS: We need fossil fuels

STEPHEN CROUSE

WATERLOO -- If fossil fuels are rapidly banned in the USA, there will massively change your life. Here are a few items to consider:

1. Your fuel-using vehicles will have zero trade-in value.

2. If allowed, imported fuels will be very expensive.

3. You will have to spend $50,000 to $100,000 for a battery vehicle.

4. If your home is heated by natural gas, you will have to convert to electrical heat.

5. The price of electricity will skyrocket. This is due to greatly increased demand for electricity.

6. The current power grid will have to be expanded to power vehicles, homes, etc.

7. More power plants will be needed. What will power them?

8. Farmers will not be able to grow food. They need fuel for their field work.

9. Transportation of food and goods will come to a halt.

10. Businesses that need power will close and move overseas.

Think about the impact.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0