LETTERS: Wasted effort
LTE

DAVE HOTH

WATERLOO -- Our City Council and mayor are spending city dollars and valued times focusing on erasing a figure that has zero ties to racism, yet they are doing this in their blind agenda. Scary that a select few can decide something is racist when there is no connection to racism, yet our council jumps on board. In the meantime far bigger issues in the city exist. As the city wastes time and resources to replace the griffin, a figure with zero racist ties, in the the name of racism the issues will still exist. It is stupid decisions like this that actually make the problem worse. If as a city we are going to fight racism, why not fight actual racism?

