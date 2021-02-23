LETTERS: Warped GOP agenda

IONIA -- As we watch the Iowa Legislature work, I'm led to wonder what future Iowa Republicans are envisioning for our state. They are purporting to eliminate tenure and require state university professors to declare their party affiliation, which will effectively drive out quality educators. They have reduced funding for 29,000 preschool students by underfunding districts, not to mention forcing 130 plus districts to raise our property taxes. Why would young families want to come to or stay in Iowa when our education system is ranked in the bottom half of the nation? They are also targeting women's health care by monitoring online searches for the word abortion so they can harass these individuals. And now we see them trying to undermine the basic processes of our democracy by reducing voter access. At a time when they should be focused on helping Iowans get through the COVID-19 pandemic, all I see are efforts to undermine the health, education, and voices of all of us. Iowa used to feel like a warm and supportive place, but it sure doesn't feel like that right now and it won't change unless people start speaking up.