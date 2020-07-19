Letters: Wake up, America!

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wake up, America

THOMAS MENUEY

EVANSDALE -- It is time for the majority to take back their cities and support are local police departments. No defunding!

We vote in a few months. It's time to get the socialist democratic party out of power. Vote for those who support law an order. It's time for every Christian to re-examine their beliefs ask themselves what does the word of God say about things that Democratic Party supports.

1: Does it support Christian values?

2: Does it support economic growth?

3: Have they ever kept any promise they have made?

4: How will this effect my children or grandchildren?

5: When they held all 3 chambers did they do anything about immigration?

If you are sincere then the answer is no.

