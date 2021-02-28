 Skip to main content
LETTERS: Voting system isn't broke
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

STANLEY DREWLOW

EVANSDALE -- Iowa had a record voter turnout in 2020. Everything went smoothly with no hitches, so why would Iowa even consider limiting or eliminating our voting? It doesn’t make sense. If it is not broke, it doesn’t need fixing.

