LETTERS: Voter suppression

MICHAEL DARGAN
CEDAR FALLS -- The Iowa Legislature has passed bills SF 413 and HF 590 which reduce access to absentee and early voting. The bills would also limit distribution of absentee ballot request forms by the auditors. Ballot requests would be limited to only 70 days prior to election. The early voting period would be reduced from 29 days to 18. And voters would be moved to the inactive list after missing one election. The Legislature also threatens hard working-county auditors with criminal charges if they provide too much assistance to voters! Have they no shame?
It appears the Legislature is reducing the early voting period to take advantage of the havoc wrought upon the United States Postal Service by Postmaster Louis DeJoy. We all have horror stories about the degradation of First Class postal service over the past year or so. Just as the USPS announces that the delivery expectations will be increased from two-three days to three-four days, the Legislature wants to shorten the ballot delivery window! A coincidence? Not likely!