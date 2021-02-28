LETTERS: Voter suppression

CEDAR FALLS -- The Iowa Legislature has passed bills SF 413 and HF 590 which reduce access to absentee and early voting. The bills would also limit distribution of absentee ballot request forms by the auditors. Ballot requests would be limited to only 70 days prior to election. The early voting period would be reduced from 29 days to 18. And voters would be moved to the inactive list after missing one election. The Legislature also threatens hard working-county auditors with criminal charges if they provide too much assistance to voters! Have they no shame?