LETTERS: Veteran appalled by Trump

CEDAR FALLS -- As a veteran of the Vietnam war, I am appalled at President Trump’s references to veterans as “losers” an “suckers.” The comments are consistent with others he has made about John McCain. No one in Trump’s family has served in the military. He has no respect for those who served while he successfully dodged the draft with his “bone spurs.” I don’t see how those who view football players who kneel during the national anthem as being “unpatriotic” can tolerate Trump’s comments and behavior with respect to veterans. He is the worst president in our history, and those who have made excuses or remained silent regarding his outrageous behavior and incessant lies (including our two senators) are equally at fault. Show patriotism this November and show Trump and his allies the exit door.