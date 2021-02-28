LETTERS: Value of tenure

ARTHUR FRICK

WAVERLY -- Because of momentary partisan polarization problems at the University of Northern Iowa, it is somehow assumed that the elimination of faculty tenure will put an end to the dilemma.

Such a contrivance portends a danger to our nation. It is the achievements of tenured professors' investigations which have contributed so greatly to our advancement and world leadership. Iowa’s universities are among our principal contributors.

Tenure is an old tradition devised so that faculties could devote themselves to research and higher levels of instruction. Students flock to American colleges from abroad because of these areas.

A moment's reflection will reveal the outstanding contributions of tenured professionals to nebular, space, medical, and other sciences as well as the arts, humanities, governance, technology to list a few.

Surely there are administrative ways to control partisan conflicts rather than the sacrifice of such an important contribution to the endurance of higher education and its necessary components.

The absence of faculty research will undermine a significant part of what we have become and must preserve. For what conceivable reason must UNI allow itself to become listed among the second rate?

