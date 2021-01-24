LETTERS: Vaccine priorities

JOHN KEARNEY

WATERLOO -- In the Jan. 9 issue of The Courier Sydney Czyzon reported that the Black Hawk County Public Health Department predicts the next group of COVID-19 vaccine recipients “will likely include workers at the Tyson and John Deere plants in Waterloo, teachers, law enforcement, correctional officers and agriculture workers.” After this group is vaccinated “the next phase of people recommended to get the vaccine is expected to include people over age 75."

According to the CDC’s own statistics on the COVID-19 virus, relative to the age group 18-29, the hospitalization rate of individuals 75-84 is 8X higher, with a death rate 220X higher. For months health officials have emphasized that the elderly and individuals with serious comorbidities are considered very “high risk.”

If you accept the principle that “eligibility for receiving the vaccine should be determined by an individual’s degree of vulnerability or susceptibility to being harmed by the virus,” then why should plant workers, teachers, law enforcement, etc., many of whom are “low risk” individuals, be vaccinated ahead of individuals 75 and older?

I believe the prioritization of “low risk” essential workers over the elderly is a betrayal of the public trust.

