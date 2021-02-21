LETTERS: Use the vaccine

TIM MURPHY

WATERLOO -- Watching the KWWL news Feb. 8, one of the headlines was “Governor Reynolds was talking to the federal government to determine why Iowa is ranked in the high 40%” in vaccinations.” Researching the CDC web site and others I found the vaccination numbers below:

Total delivered 510,550.

Total administered 345,350.

Doing the math (510,550-345,350) = 165,200 extra doses!

Where are these doses? Why haven’t these been administered? When will they be administered?

Doing some "what ifs" with the above non-used doses:

All Black Hawk County residents plus Bremer County could be vaccinated.

Or Butler, Bremer, Grundy and Buchanan residents counties could all be vaccinated.

Per the recent news reports the federal government is providing the states with a schedule of the vaccine deliveries. So knowing that, the state should be able to plan the vaccine distributions and vaccinations. Why aren’t these 165,200 doses being given?

Is the governor’s goal to get Iowa residents vaccinated to the point of herd immunity, or is she after the "nice" numbers?

