LETTERS: Union wrong

THOMAS MENUEY

EVANSDALE -- I was wondering why the UAW is supporting the Democratic Party with all those signs.

They are no Republican signs. Don't they represent union members that vote both ways or even independent.

They take your unions dues and then spend them on a party that doesn't represent your beliefs .

Its time to stop paying dues to a union that only supports one party.

The party it gave your money to is the party that gave you NAFTA. It's the same party that's going to mess up your insurance. Look at what they did to it when we went to HMOs.

Your income is up, you have great insurance. We are all paying lower taxes and factory jobs are coming back.

I thank God I live in America, and I got a right to vote.

Let's continue to make America amazing.

