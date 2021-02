ROGER SMITH

WATERLOO -- One of the messages from the occupant of the White House and his cohorts on the left is that we must have unity -- or else.

Need they be reminded that our democratic republic was founded on the principle of diversity? Unity has prevailed in the past century under the benign guidance of Lenin, Stalin, Hitler, the Japanese militarists, the Kim dynasty, Mao, and others of their ill.

How may I ask has this worked out?

