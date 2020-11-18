LETTERS: Trump's many lies

WATERLOO -- The tally of 25,000 lies will be surpassed this week by the occupant of the White House. He thinks you will believe anything he says. He's relying on you believing anything he says. He's relying on you only getting any information from him or Fox News because they're mostly a mirror image of each other. It comes down to the fact that he thinks you're stupid. He himself said "I love the poorly educated." He actually said it right here in Iowa. When it finally all becomes apparent it will hit you like a Mack truck.