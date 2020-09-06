LETTERS: Trump's America

ANN BOCK
WAVERLY -- President Trump is trying to blame our current reality on a future President Biden.
- Peaceful protests that become riots, often infiltrated by right-wing militia wielding guns. While nothing is done in Washington to address the issues of racial justice, the president tries to portray himself as a "law and order" guy.
- The coronavirus running rampant with a president who pretends it’s all better. As experts tell us what needs to be done to bring this virus under control, Trump ignores the advice, politicizing masks, social distancing, etc.
- Parents, children, teachers, administrators stressed to their limit, pushed by this president to open schools, colleges, sporting events, etc., as we all watch the number of infections escalate in these environments.
- A strong economy inherited from the Obama-Biden Administration is now suffering as businesses close, unemployment escalates, people begin to lose their homes and PPP runs out due to the Senate’s unwillingness to invest in what must be done.
This is all happening under Trump’s presidency. It was not created by Barack Obama or Joe Biden. It is D.J. Trump’s America. When Biden is president, we will finally have the leadership needed to solve these problems, not exacerbate them.
