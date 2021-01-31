LETTERS: Trump trial

TIM MURPHY
WATERLOO -- An open letter to the Iowa senators.
In February you’ll be asked to participate in another impeachment trial. We, the people of Iowa, saw and heard the evidence of the Capitol being overrun on Jan. 6, which you’ll hear about in more detail. I would encourage you to listen to the evidence and when it comes time to vote, disregard your party affiliation (unlike you did in the last impeachment trial).
Please remember that you swore an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States, not to your political party. So use an open mind when you vote to determine the outcome.
Just remember, you’ll be judged by your constituents and history on your actions.