LETTERS: Trump solution

However, we can hope for some healing by avoiding a bitter impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate. There are good reasons why Donald Trump should be found guilty of inciting and insurrection. In the end, the decision will not be based upon good reason; it will be based upon expedient politics. Plus, Trump will already be out of office by the time a trial could commence. Proponents argue the trial is necessary to prevent Trump from ever holding public office again. Well, I’ve got a simple solution. President Biden could offer ex-President Trump a pardon for inciting the crowd to commit insurrection. If Trump accepts this offer, he is admitting his guilt to the crime for which he is pardoned. And as a felon convicted of inciting a crowd to commit insurrection, he would be disqualified from holding public office. So, if Trump accepts the offer, the public is spared the anguish of the trial in the Senate and Trump could never hold public office again.