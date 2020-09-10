LETTERS: Trump haters run wild

CEDAR FALLS — A recent letter to the editor was given a headline “GOP is corrupt.” A pretty unsubstantiated conclusion based on the letter. I think a question mark should follow the word corrupt. Trump-haters are running wild alleging fouls every day. Trump mentions a possibility of voter fraud after millions of ballots are mailed out across the country based on outdated mailing lists that include pets, wrong addresses and people who have died.

The writer attacks the USPS and President Trump for his selection and appointment of Louis DeJoy, a noted logistics executive, as postmaster general. Democrats are in an uproar, thinking this may be the falsehood that will finally bring down the president. Anyone ranting about routine changes being made within the USPS is under-informed and premature in citing this as evidence of mail fraud. DeJoy has introduced his priorities and a business operating model to meet service obligations and a trajectory for success, including new and creative ways to improve the workplace where postal workers can have opportunities for promotion while enjoying a great quality of life and secure retirement.