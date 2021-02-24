LETTERS: Troubling realism

PAUL HIGGINS

WATERLOO -- Objectively compare the 2016 political platforms, and invite Trump haters to illustrate which plank didn't improve American lives.

The 2016 election offered a contrast, both candidates and platforms -- another career liberal politician, an apolitical, outsider businessman. Trump guided four years of measurable progress (in spite of relentless resistance) for Americans of all stripes. From border security to economy to peace and trade, his pragmatism and achievements embarrassed and illuminated the inept D.C. machine, especially multi-term, unaccomplished congressmen/women.

Business doesn't take years/decades to resolve problems -- only Congress. In most businesses, the majority of the 535 would be terminated for lack of productivity. Trump showed us what should be done and could be done, terrifying cookie-cutter career politicians. So they stopped at nothing to destroy him and repeatedly deceive constituents.

We're to believe a stint in Congress qualifies one for president? Congress has a 15% approval rating while Trump is 29%, an inconvenient contrast, and the two flunkies mysteriously at the helm were drafted from the congressional cesspool? Americans cannot be this ignorant -- or can they? The void in critical thinking parallels the absence of personal responsibility, yet another very troubling realism.

