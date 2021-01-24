LETTERS: Trail safety

STEVE NORBY

CEDAR FALLS -- By a vote of 4 to 3, the Cedar Falls City Council has allowed electrical bikes to be on bike trails. The bikes come in three levels, I, II, and III. I and II can go 20 miles per hour, and III 25 miles per hour. And you must be 14 years of age to ride them.

I have used an electric bike, and noted they go very fast with no effort. I have also noted that bike patrols are very rarely seen.

Regular bike riders, walkers, walkers with animals, and, most importantly, walkers with baby carriages should be very aware of this. There is a safety problem here that was discussed but did not change the vote. Please note the trails are very narrow.

Initially, how can the age be enforced?

There was talk of people needing them due to disability. If that is the case, they should be required to get a permit from the city.

My opinion is that people of all ages will be riding these bikes at top speed. All others must be aware of them to avoid accidents. Many will quit using the trails. Please be careful.

