Letters to the editor

Callous comment

I used to have a great deal respect for Craig White as a veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of the county Board of Supervisors, a tireless advocate for his fellow veterans of all wars. That was lost when I read his not-so-lightly veiled swipe at fellow supervisor Chris Schwartz.

His lack of sensitivity to the circumstances is appalling. White has obviously not sat by the side of a friend or relative who suffered anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, culminating in death by suicide. Were the “signs” there? Oh, you bet they were. Could we stop their progression? No we couldn’t. Only a few steps in the moccasins of suicide survivors would suggest you to think before you speak, Craig.

Luanne Puhl,

Cedar Falls

Farm tax

It’s time for Iowans to understand Joe Biden and the Democrats are working against rural America and America’s farmers. Under current law, farm property follows a “stepped-up basis” which gives farmers the freedom to do as they wish with their land upon retirement, a death or as an investment. However, the Biden administration wants to get rid of this system and create a new tax that would decimate family farms and small businesses in Iowa. Biden promised not to raise taxes on the middle class and claimed 95% of families would not face new taxes. Unfortunately, he is breaking this promise.

To avoid these proposed crushing taxes, a farm in Iowa would have to be smaller than 341 acres, but the average farm size in 2020 was 360 acres. Because of this, the majority of Iowa farms would suffer the burden of these taxes, and some would even be forced to sell out.

Ashley Hinson summed it up by saying that eliminating the stepped-up basis is like sticking a “for sale” sign on countless family businesses in Iowa. Iowa’s family farms and small businesses are the backbone of our country. Unfortunately, the Democrats have turned their back on us.

Cordt Holub,

Buckingham

Trump’s big lie

How much danger is U.S. democracy in because of Trump’s lies and Trumpublican collaboration? Here are some examples:

Arizona. Trumpublican legislators passed a law stripping authority over election lawsuits from secretary of state and consider a bill allowing them to revoke election certification “by majority vote at any time before the presidential inauguration.”

Georgia. Trumpublican legislators weakened secretary of state’s powers and passed a law that gives a commission they control the power to remove local election officials. A Trump-backed candidate is running to replace secretary of state.

Michigan. A Trump-endorsed candidate who’s repeated the stolen-election lie is running for secretary of state, the office that oversees elections. (Trumpublican candidates are running on similar messages in Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and elsewhere.)

Pennsylvania. Trumpublicans are trying to amend the state’s constitution, and it’s one of the states where Trump allies who participated in Jan. 6 Congressional attack have won offices to control local elections.

Wisconsin. Senator Ron Johnson is urging Trumpublican-controlled legislature to take full control of elections, remove governor from the process and weaken bipartisan state elections commission.

Trump and Trumpublican allies are making sure he’s not defeated again.

Roger White,

Cedar Falls

Uphold the oath

When I was 17, I took an oath to support and defend our Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic.

I took that oath seriously.

I still do.

You see, our Constitution is extremely important.

Our Constitution establishes our government. It divides power with the states and guarantees our individual freedoms and rights.

Without it, we are lost.

After former President Trump lost the election, he began a campaign to destroy our democratic institutions and Constitution.

To this day, he tells anyone who will listen the Big Lie that he really won.

There is no proof that the election was sabotaged.

Biden won fair and square.

Former President Trump’s actions to overthrow our government and remain illegally in power were treasonous.

This is a fact.

I am calling on my brother and sister veterans to denounce Trump and those who perpetuate the Big Lie.

If we destroy our Constitution, all the sacrifices made by our fellow veterans become meaningless.

Remember the fallen. Remember your oaths. Please support and defend our freedoms by protecting our Constitution.

Jon Foote, Waterloo

Scary censure

The City Council’s censure of Margaret Klein is scary. All council members present voted yes? Waterloo is the only city in Iowa with this new censure rule? Scary. Margaret Klein spoke up: violations of dumping raw sewage. Griffin rebranding committee “rigged.” Concern the mayor appointed sexual predators to police advisory boards. Jerome Amos, “I don’t condemn her ... but we have to be cognizant about what we say and how we say it.” Jonathan Grieder, “She violated the rules of this council and that is the fact.” But, are Klein’s concerns facts? Does anyone care about the validity, or only violating the (mum) rule? Klein spilled the beans. Klein’s transgression — she openly addressed concerns. Isn’t that what we pray for — transparency in our public officials? What else do our city officials want/need to hide? Why? Did the Des Moines investigator or The Courier reporter investigate the sewage, or the appointment to police advisory board? I respect Pat Morrissey, but what is the agenda? Will the council have a tight (mum) coalition now? Scary. After Margaret Klein leaves city government, who will speak out? Will we know what we’re missing? Will anyone dare violate the “rule” and risk censure. And that rule?

Sally Blitsch Kelly, Waterloo

It takes two

Several states are passing laws restricting abortion. There is increasing pressure on the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that ruled that the Constitution of the United States protects a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction. The discussion focuses solely on the woman involved but should also include the father’s rights and responsibilities.

All pregnancies involve a woman and a man. Oral birth control and morning-after pills are by prescription, expensive and some women experience detrimental side effects. IUDs and tubal ties require surgery and the latter is not restorable. Funding for Planned Parenthood, which provides educational and health services to women, also has been reduced or eliminated in some cases.

Condoms are cheap and available over the counter. Vasectomies are reversible.

Any legislation or court ruling restricting a woman’s rights to an abortion should also include an amendment that the father of the child will be held responsible for child support for its first 18 years and enforced.

George Cummins, Charles City

Christmas greetings

Christmas wishes and a great 2022 is what I’m hoping for all of our citizens this holiday season. On Dec. 24, 1969, I got home from my tour of duty. It was a great day, one I will never forget; flying into the Waterloo airport and having my dad pick me up and go my family’s home where all my siblings and mother were waiting. Over these 50 plus years I’ve dedicated time to help others through various organizations: Cedar Valley Hospice, helping vets cope with their final days; Cedar Valley Honor Flight helping vets lay down their memories of the past; County Social Services helping citizens with brain health issues; Vietnam vigil helping my fellow vets work through issues; Black Hawk County supervisor being a voice for my constituents; North Star Community Services being a voice for special needs people; Pathways helping citizens with addictions. I love what I do and I take pride in what I have been apart and will continue to be a part of being a sounding block for those who need whatever. Again, God bless this community and its citizens, and if you need help with an issue do not be afraid to ask, I’m here.

Craig White,

Evansdale

Taxing questions

As Republican leaders ramp up their pitch to eliminate the state income tax, Iowans need to remember two things. First, we all pay our taxes from our income. Iowa’s current interconnected system of taxes which funds state and local government services including our community public schools is reasonably balanced across a wide range of incomes. Lower income households pay a larger percentage of their income in sales, property and road use taxes. Higher income households pay a higher percentage of their income in income tax. Eliminating the income tax would destroy that balance. Younger Iowans would likely be among those hit the hardest. Second, my special tax break really just shifts my responsibility to support my state and community to my neighbor. The Iowa income tax is an incredibly complex maze of special exclusions, exemptions, deductions, and credits. The Legislature’s efforts should be focused on a cleaner, simpler income tax with lower rates for all. That would be fairer to all Iowans.

Al Charlson,

Waverly

