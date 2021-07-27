Letters to the editor

Backing Breyer
Consider the June 15 statement on the website of the progressive group, Demand Justice: “Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer should immediately announce his intent to retire from the bench. With future control of the closely divided Senate uncertain, President Biden must have the opportunity to nominate a successor without delay and fulfill his pledge to put the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. … For the good of the country, now is the time to step aside.”
More than a dozen progressive organizations have endorsed this statement.
At 82, Breyer evidently no longer serves the political ends of far-left wing Democrats. They worry that if Republicans take control of the Senate, the court will move further to the right.
It is noteworthy that Demand Justice is not alleging Breyer is incompetent, or in failing health, or unable to perform his duties.
It is his age. But Joe Biden is 78. Nancy Pelosi is 81. Anyone calling for their resignations? The plea for Breyer to step down is transparently and shamefully political. It smacks of “ageism.”
To his credit, Justice Breyer has resisted the pressure to resign. Good for him! His allegiance is to the Constitution, not progressive interest groups.
John Kearney, Waterloo
Save Schoitz
Schoitz Hospital has been a landmark in Waterloo for many years. It was given to Waterloo in memory of Otto Schoitz’s wife, Charlotte, and could still be a landmark if it was restored instead of demolished.
What a great location for senior housing. There is ample parking, it is close to restaurants, pharmacies, churches and a hospital. The building has elevators, the rooms are good sizes, and there is required plumbing and electrical in each room.
Parts of the building have already been redecorated. The main floor would be excellent to house a small indoor mall. It has lots of windows for displays. A coffee shop or bistro could serve shoppers. The first floor already has public restrooms.
There are many reasons to keep this landmark rather than to tear it down. Why tear down a landmark that could be an asset for the city? There are several properties in Waterloo that should be demolished, just not this one.
Louis Starkey, Waterloo
Food for thought
I have noticed some meaningful quotes that have recently been posted. Here are some of them:
“I say we create an exchange program to let people who hate socialism out of Cuba in exchange for Americans that want it.”
“Blaming 100+ year old statues of men, who died 150+ years ago for our problems today, only highlights the ignorance among us!”
“What scares me most is not the fact that our media is lying to us. It’s the fact that most of you believe them.”
“We often hear, ‘Life is short, better enjoy it!’ “How about, eternity is long, better prepare for it.”
“The greatest mistake you can make is to die without Jesus.”
Dave Smith, Waterloo