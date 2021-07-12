Letters to the editor

Warped priorities
I am looking forward to the time that Waterloo chooses to honor West High graduate and Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Nicole Hannah-Jones with the same excitement that wrestlers and football players are treated. The latter get museums, while Nicole’s history-making paper gets banned in the very state she grew up in. It says a lot about our Republican leadership and their priorities. Let’s hope someday she has a museum in her honor as well.
Julie Singer, Waterloo
Poison water
Every Iowan should read the so apropos and factual article by Scott McFetridge of The Associated Press (Des Moines faces extreme measures to find clean water).
All Iowans should be seriously alarmed by the dangerous quality of Des Moines’ drinking water, which in all likelihood is not Iowa’s only contaminated water.
You will realize again that it is imperative to take action to alleviate the continuous nitrate pollution of Iowa waters.
Our legislators must issue laws equally mandated to all. Voluntary methods have been tried for many years; we see now that it does not work. Voluntary efforts only clean a small portion of Iowa’s 23 million acres of corn and soy. Our ill placed practice of “tiling” hurts the health of Iowa’s soil and water by channeling every drop of water directly into run-off.
All farmers should build buffer strips and plant cover crops. Confined animal feeding operations should be limited. The millions of dollars needed to purify water should be used to compensate farmers for ecological practices.
Iowa’s Soil Conservation and Water Committee’s 1919 decision to reject buffer strips was cruel and unwise for the well-being of Iowans.
Aside from poisoned drinking water, Iowa has seen major negative consequences of nonsustainable farm practices.
Renata Sack, Waterloo
War powers
The Founders of our country wisely placed the power to declare war in the hands of Congress rather than just the executive branch of our government. The 2001 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force have been interpreted by three presidents to give the executive branch the power to wage war without congressional approval. After nearly two decades it is time for Congress to reclaim its constitutional right to have a say in when we go to war. On June 17 the House took a step toward this by passing HR256, a bill to repeal the 2002 AUMF. In the Senate Sen. Chuck Grassley has co-sponsored SJ Res. 10 a bipartisan bill to repeal the outdated 1991 and 2002 AUMFs. I hope that Sen. Joni Ernst will follow his lead and work to reclaim her constitutional authority by supporting SJ Resolution 10.