Letters to the editor

War powers

The Founders of our country wisely placed the power to declare war in the hands of Congress rather than just the executive branch of our government. The 2001 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force have been interpreted by three presidents to give the executive branch the power to wage war without congressional approval. After nearly two decades it is time for Congress to reclaim its constitutional right to have a say in when we go to war. On June 17 the House took a step toward this by passing HR256, a bill to repeal the 2002 AUMF. In the Senate Sen. Chuck Grassley has co-sponsored SJ Res. 10 a bipartisan bill to repeal the outdated 1991 and 2002 AUMFs. I hope that Sen. Joni Ernst will follow his lead and work to reclaim her constitutional authority by supporting SJ Resolution 10.