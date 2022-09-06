Letters to the Editor

Grassley wrong on IRS

Regarding Jane Close’s excellent letter from Aug. 28 titled “Time for Chuck to go,” one of her main points making the case against Sen. Grassley was that his recent remark about the IRS was “irresponsible.” What the letter didn’t say was why his remark was so irresponsible.

Aside from the fact Grassley’s assertion that IRS agents armed with AR-15s would come after small Iowa businesses was blatantly false, the main reason it was irresponsible is that it endangers lives. Even Sen. Grassley should know there have been numerous death threats against the IRS on various social media, many extremists believing the nonsense that with its increased budget the IRS is targeting middle class Americans and vowing violent retaliation.

Lastly, Grassley should also know that there are nearly $1 trillion in unpaid income taxes every year, and most of that is owed by corporations and wealthy individuals who can afford a team of lawyers and accountants to help them evade their legal responsibilities.

Denis Montenier, Hudson

Explain the documents

The recent releases by the Department of Justice concerning the secret documents found at Mar-a-lago, specifically found in Trump’s private desk, indicates to me that all sorts of federal laws were violated. Ask yourself this: If the FBI (after a legal search of your home) found secret documents in your house, where would you be sending the night? If Trump offered some plausible explanation for his actions, it might help.

I can’t understand why Trump’s political supporters are putting the threats out there that if Trump is arrested, there will be trouble in the streets, and calls to “defund or dissolve the FBI.” I haven’t heard any comments from any of Iowa’s Republican politicians. What are they afraid of? Do they put party before country, state, and the rule of law? Why they don’t ask Trump to explain why he had all these government documents?

So when you go to the polls to vote this November ask yourself what do you expect from your elected representatives: courage, truth, representing the best interest of the people of Iowa.

You decide with your vote the type of values that you want out of your elected officials.

Vote wisely!

Tim Murphy, Waterloo

The fall of America

We’re watching the fall of America. An entire political party cannot say unequivocally Trump was wrong to steal classified and top secret documents from the White House, and that it puts our national security at risk. Instead, Joni Ernst said the raid of Mar-A-Lago was focused on trying to make sure Trump doesn’t win in 2024, that it’s unprecedented, and to have this agency (Department of Justice) used in this way comes across as very political. When did Republicans start working for Trump instead of us? Election deniers across the country are winning primaries simply by being loyal to Trump. Threats to democracy is now the No. 1 issue for voters in a recent poll. Since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court several states haved banned or restricted abortion access, despite the majority of Americans supporting a woman’s right to choose. The majority of Americans support gun restrictions, but Republicans feel it is more important for 18-year-olds to have AR-15s than to protect our lives. Little did we know when Trump spoke of American carnage at his inauguration it was just beginning.

Sandy Latting, Waterloo

Read the book

Author and academic John Agresto write: “I vividly remember reading in a biography of Abraham Lincoln that he preciously studied Shakespeare, the Bible, poetry, and Jefferson not just to understand this or that better but, above all, to see what the pattern of a man’s life might be like. It was not enough for him to scan the world of learning and become more knowledgeable about many of life’s most serious matters — Lincoln wanted to see what he might be and do. That is, he wanted to better understand how he should be and live.

Encourage those budding scholars in your lives to read serious and meaningful literature and you will be forever rewarded by their academic and intellectual progress.

Read and persuade them to read “How to Read a Book: The Classic Guide to Intelligent Reading,” by Mortimer J. Adler updated with the assistance of Charles van Doren — both pre-eminent scholars.

Roger W. Smith, Waterloo

Heil Trump

The excellent guest editorial by Steve Corbin in the Aug. 15 Courier brings out the fact that our elected lawmakers represent “their party, places where their election funding comes from (especially Republicans), and Trump” instead of the citizens. How much more will Trump have to do before the Republicans dump him? They are like cowards afraid of their Fuehrer. Hitler was an expert on inciting his followers to do violence. History is repeating itself in the U.S. If Biden had lost the election there wouldn’t be any mad attacks, riots, threats and lies going on. Remember how “pal-sy” Trump was with Putin? When the Russians went into Ukraine, Trump said “Putin sure is a smart man.” Does anyone wonder if highly classified material was leaked to Putin?

The abortion vote in Kansas proves that women want freedom instead of bondage to some tyrannical religious patriarchal rule from the dark ages. I hope the Democrats and all women’s organizations make a top-notch election issue of how the Republicans are in a mad overzeal to put women under Taliban law.

Would any citizens be excused for shooting another person carrying a fake gun?

Herman Lenz, Sumner