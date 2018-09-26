Column reply
RON SPEARS
WATERLOO — Rev. Duane Lindburg (column Sept. 16) is “shocked” by people exercising their First Amendment rights: “God is ruling in both kingdoms — church and state.” Without documentation he suspects them to be paid by some “senatorial authority” — deep state? Never mind this breaks the 8th Commandment.
“Thou shall not murder” pertains to war as well as abortion. Roe vs. Wade put underground abortion clinics out of business. There was one such “clinic” four houses from where I live. People of means could always get abortions. Anti-abortion efforts are always against the poor.
Romans 13:6 following says “pay your taxes support your government.” No tax cuts here for the rich.
Socialism has been defined as the government controlling your life. The anti-abortion folk want the government to control the bodies of all women. They want to deny them their freedom. Socialism.
Those most ardently opposed to abortion are usually men who are spared making the decision to abort and then prefer not to support the health and education of children who are in our society.
The abortion issue is a very difficult one for women. As men we need not pontificate.
