Remembering John
JAMES KERNS
CEDAR FALLS — Sometimes, perhaps often times, we have a person in the community who we just assume will always be there. Someone to take on unusual projects, provide a bit of humor when the equipment has failed and provide honest and excellent advice and service.
Thank you, John Higby, for a live well lived.
Collective unity
JAMES NEEBEL
WATERLOO — One of the best goals for a nation’s well being lies in freely achieving collective unity in the midst of individual disunity. Today’s failure of our nation to achieve collective unity has changed us from The United States of America to the Disunited States of America. Continuing on our current character assassination disunity path will surely result in our nation’s self-destruction. We desperately need a collective unity recipe.
Space constraints limit me to consideration of only the temporal side of the unity equation. Reluctantly, I leave the vital spiritual side to another writing. Historically, the best recipe for attaining temporal collective unity lies in what has aptly been termed “The Golden Rule” — do unto others you would have them do unto you.
May our nation turn to a zealous application of the Golden Rule as a temporal first step in restoring us to truly being the United States of America where there truly is liberty and justice for all. May God, who gave us the Golden Rule, lead us to that first step unity.
The cry of fake news
LANNY SCHWARTZ
CEDAR FALLS — You might recall the story of the bored and lonely shepherd boy who cried wolf too often. When he first did, the villagers came rushing out to defend the flock, but there was no wolf. One day a wolf did appear. When the boy called, no one came as they grew tired of the fake wolf calls. The wolf ate the boy.
The Trump base should start to understand every claim of fake news is likely false, and it’s getting old. Anything Trump doesn’t like is fake news. In this election, Republicans have nothing to run on for the average guy. They have nationwide set out to emphasize negative ads with a grain of truth and the rest far into the fake news category
Hey Trump base, time to stop believing the president’s cry of fake news as it is just like the fake wolf story. Hopefully, the fake news will eat the Republicans someday.
Climate change
ANNA GOODING-CALL
SALEM, Mass. — If only more people thought like Renata Sack. Her Sept. 30 letter was spot on: It’s time to listen to the science and address climate change. We can do this: Convert to renewable energy, use carbon pricing to wean ourselves off of fossil fuels, divest from big oil, and pour money into mitigation research. Plant trees, even.
Why our federal government, which knows about the danger and believes the Earth will warm by a disastrous 7 degrees by 2100, does nothing is beyond me. Maybe they’re nihilists. Maybe they just don’t care.
I care. I care about my children and grandchildren and those of my neighbors, fellow Americans and fellow human beings.
