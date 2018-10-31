Honor Flight
KEN EARNEST
CEDAR FALLS — Waterloo has just sent out its last Honor Flight for this year. It’s hard to know where to start when it comes to saying thank you to all the persons involved with making this event happen.
As a Vietnam vet, I was privileged to be on one of the earlier flights this year. I never realized how much work and planning goes into this program. There are men and women that give an untold number of hours to make sure that some of our soldiers that have served our country receive this token of appreciation for what they have done.
The next time you are asked to contribute to this program, please do what you can to help. This program may cost a lot of money, but how do you weigh your dollars against the dedication these men and women have given in helping to keep our country secure? There are still people from all branches of the military here in our community who have served our country and deserve to be recognized with the Honor Flight.
Downtown event
JAMES WALSH
WATERLOO — I want to thank those responsible for the wonderful downtown Waterloo Halloween Trick-or-Treat event Saturday. More than 30 businesses had folks out and just inside their stores taking care of kids and visitors. And there were lots and lots of both!
It looked like a continuous parade of people going up and down the streets in perfect fall weather and all having fun.
Thank you Main Street and thank you property owners and businesses for making it a great day!
Campaign ads
JANICE ELLSWORTH
LA PORTE CITY — I want to commend Susan Ney for her letter Oct 24. Everyone I have talked with about the upcoming election shares the same sentiment — disgust with the negative ads.
Are the only people who don’t realize this the ad writers and ultimately the candidates themselves? My conclusion is, they don’t really listen to what the voters want from them.
Educate to vote
CRISPIN SPAULDING
REINBECK — “Knowledge is, in any nation, the surest basis for happiness.” Thus said President George Washington addressing Congress on a January day in 1790.
Two-hundred years later Americans are cynical and confused about the importance of voting. It is never too late to start with your own powers of reasoning — read. Develop a vocabulary that suits the issues you value. Then get to know the candidates who are running for office in your district.
Be not intimidated by current rhetoric. Give the word “democracy” the background check it deserves. Create that family dictionary/encyclopedia. Try Ann Jones’ readable summary of contemporary social problems in Scandinavia and how democratic solutions there differ from those here at home. Full of interesting facts, this article can easily be pulled up on your favorite search engine.
Wound care
WARREN FREEMAN
Director, Allen Wound and Hyperbaric Center
WATERLOO — I want to thank you for running the recent article on wound healing Oct. 23. The article was informative and gave some great insight into healing wounds. But there was no mention of the local option for wound healing. UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital has a partnership with Healogics (the nation’s largest wound healing organization) to provide care to patients with wounds. The Allen Wound and Hyperbaric Center offers all types of wound care for patients who need our help.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.