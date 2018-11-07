Trump’s rhetoric
JOSEPHINE BOYKIN
WATERLOO — It is not surprising that a deranged person could attack Democrats. It all has so much to do with Donald Trump. He admires violence and has said he could shoot/kill someone. He’s also praised the man who body-slammed a newsman. How much evidence do you need?
No Republican has come forward to support the bomb threat victims. The president has often sided with tyrants, i.e., Russia’s Putin, North Korean’s Kim Jong-un, etc. He sends messages to his followers that someone (Democrat) should be put in jail. He preaches violence and now we can see the ramifications of his rhetoric.
Foster families
JORDAN DUNN and CHRIS HOFELDT
Ambassador Family
WATERLOO — More than 4,000 children and teens in Iowa are in need of a foster or adoptive family today. Each one of these young people deserve a safe, loving family. Children and teens who are waiting for a family are a lot like the kids you already know. They are resilient. Even when they’ve experienced the trauma of abuse or neglect, they can overcome and reach their full potential.
There are no restrictions on who can adopt based on race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or marital status. All that matters is you are at least 21 year old and you are ready to make a difference in a child’s or teen’s life at a time when they need you the most.
If you have time and patience to dedicate to helping a young person work through the challenges that often accompany childhood, we need your help. November is National Adoption Month, so it’s a great time to learn more and begin the adoption journey. You can make a difference. For more information, contact Four Oaks Foster & Adoptive Connections at 844-380-2484 or Familyconnections-nsa@fouroaks.org.
Hospice month
MICHAELA VANDERSEE
WATERLOO — When you or someone you love has a serious illness, time is precious. At Cedar Valley Hospice, our hospice and palliative care programs can provide comfort and support to make the most of that precious time.
November marks National Hospice & Palliative Care month, and we are joining organizations across the nation to educate our community and help them understand how important hospice and palliative care can be.
This year’stheme — My Hospice: A Porgram that Works, A Benefit that Matters — aims to demonstrate what hospice means to each unique individual and family it serves.
To patients, My Hospice represents their choice to receive the care they want. To family members and caregivers, My Hospice represents knowledge, confidence, comfort and support they receive through hospice care.
It’s important to understand hospice and palliative care is not about giving up, it is not the abandonment of care and it is not reserved for the imminently dying. It’s person-centered care that brings hope, dignity and compassion to families, sometimes for an extended length of time.
It’s never too early to find out how our experts can help your loved ones! We can be an important resource for your family.
