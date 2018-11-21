Thanksgiving
WILLIAM CARRUTHERS
WATERLOO -- While President Trump is pardoning two turkeys for Thanksgiving, every one of us can exercise that same presidential power by choosing a nonviolent Thanksgiving observance.
And here are some other good reasons:
- You can brag about pardoning a turkey -- like Trump (or not).
- You will stay awake for your entire favorite football game.
- Your sensible vegetarian kid won't have to boycott the family dinner.
- Plant-based holiday roasts don’t have to carry government warning labels.
- You won’t have to call Poultry Hotline to keep your family out of the hospital.
- Your body will appreciate a holiday from the fat, cholesterol and hormones.
- You won’t sweat the environment and food resources devastation guilt trip.
- You won’t spend a sleepless night wondering how the turkey lived and died.
Seriously, this Thanksgiving, let’s give thanks for our good fortune, health and happiness with a life-affirming, cruelty-free feast of plant-based holiday roast, vegetables, fruits and grains.
Our own dinner will feature a store-bought plant-based holiday roast, mashed potatoes, stuffed squash, candied yams, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. An internet search on "vegetarian Thanksgiving" is getting us more recipes than we could possibly use.
Red light cameras
ROBERT SIEBRANDS
HUDSON -- If photo radar and red lights are about safety -- everyone knows they aren't -- then why doesn't the city require bold multiple brightly colored warning lights and signs before the photo lights and radar. As it is you won't know the cameras are there, so how does that make that intersection safer? Add to it the registered owner of the vehicle gets the ticket and not the driver. The owner may not be driving but gets a ticket for something they didn't do and weren't party to.
Lastly, making the ticket a city ordinance ticket not affecting your insurance or license sends what message? What a load of money grabbin' crap by Waterloo. So glad I don't live there.
Turkey eating
LANNY SCHWARTZ
CEDAR FALLS -- A couple of years ago I reserved a fresh turkey for Thanksgiving — just to see if they were really better. I picked it up a few days before baking and put it in the refrigerator. The night before cooking I pulled it out to do some preparations and I found the neck and giblets frozen so solidly in the body cavity I couldn’t remove them. The inner bird also was frozen solid. I called the butcher department to see what the heck was up with this “fresh” turkey. I was told in order to legally ship the birds from Minnesota they had to “put a touch of frost on them.” I asked how you define that. It seems the required touch was 24 hours at 30 degrees below zero.
So, ask the butcher what you are really getting if you get the bug for a “fresh” turkey.
