Trump actions
NOEL THORNSBERRY
WATERLOO — As a registered independent, I have reserved judgment on the actions and decisions of this president. However, the results of this latest European excursion of his I find unacceptable. He surely must be off his meds, as no stable president would place the American people at such unnecessary risks. He initiated the possibility of a break with ally England; dissed the European Union; called NATO irrelevant; dismissed the findings of this country’s intelligence agencies; cozied up to Putin without challenging him on a range of issues from Crimea to interfering with our country’s elections, on and on.
Will true patriots merely stand by and allow this administration to continually undermine the actions of some 70 years of past administrations as Russia takes actions that are detrimental to the country’s welfare? Do we have legislators with the spine to challenge the damage this administration has done to our government in 18 short months? Challenge your congressional legislators to think long and hard how they will protect and defend the Constitution. Then, have them defend their position.
Becker event
MIKE CHAPMAN
NEWTON — As one of the four organizers (along with Don Huff, Dave Buhr and Randy Miller) of the Fred Becker ceremony held July 18, I want to thank The Courier for its excellent coverage. Thomas Nelson’s article and photos were wonderful. Several organizations joined in to make it a very special occasion, and the turnout was gratifying.
We were blessed to have Gen. (retired) Evan “Curly” Hultman and University of Iowa representatives there, along with students from East High and Fred Becker Elementary.
Lt. Becker lost his life on July 18, 1918, fighting in France during World War I, sacrificing all for freedom’s cause. If we as a society fail to recognize and honor such men and women, we have failed them and our heritage. Also I want to thank KXEL and KWWL for their support.
Honor Flight
LARRY WEIGLE
and ANDREW WEIGLE
WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Honor Flight of May 22 was a great moment in veterans’ lives as they were remembered for their service to our country.
Our congratulations to the Sullivan Hartogh Davis members for their well organized program — both pre-flight and actual flight. Everything went smoothly, the weather was fine except for a little rain in D.C. The flight was excellent and the welcome at the Waterloo Regional Airport was so appreciated. Outstanding!
Thanks to our fire department and police for their support. Well done everyone and thank you!
Wright retiring
GLORIA LITTLE
WATERLOO — Thanks to The Courier for the article on Stephanie Wright’ s retirement from the U.S. Attorney’s office (July 23). Over the years, I have been aware of the hard work she has done for the United States of America and the residents of Iowa.
Today, government employees are rarely appreciated or thanked. I would like to thank her for her hard work on our behalf. I think this may not be the last we hear from her. She will probably be showing up in a Toyota commercial soon!
