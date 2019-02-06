Need to act
CEDAR FALLS — On Feb. 6, people around the world recognize the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). There is added urgency this year after a November 2018 ruling by a Detroit federal judge overturned a 1996 federal law criminalizing FGM, declaring that states, not the federal government, should pass laws related to this practice.
All of the states around us, except for Nebraska, have laws banning FGM, but Iowa does not. There is rarely a medical reason for the procedure in which infants and girls up to 14 or 15 years old have part of the exterior female genitalia cut out, usually without their consent, and often under non-medical conditions. The mutilation leads to lifelong consequences, including incontinence, fistulas, menstrual problems, urinary problems, chronic pain, urinary tract infections, depression or complications during childbirth.
The United Nations and World Health Organization recognize FGM as a violation of basic human rights. Many Iowans have never heard of it, even though it impacts millions of girls and women worldwide. Our organizations ask Iowa legislators to act on HF 63, which would prohibit this practice.
MAUREEN WHITE
president, Iowa United
Nations Association
Public Policy Director, AAUW Iowa
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.