Police thanks
EVELYN PETER
MANCHESTER -- I must recognize the kindness shown to me by the Waterloo Police Friday night after Irish Fest. My husband and I were returning to our car when I tripped on a curb and fell to the sidewalk.
Immediately, three policemen came to my aid, stabilized me and helped the first aid persons (who I also thank) to bandage me up.
Their kindness to a great-grandmother was very much appreciated.
Country View
BETTY BIEMANN
WATERLOO -- It makes me so sad if it is true that the Black Hawk County Country View Home has been sold. The county has used funds for so many less worthy causes than this county home, which has been home to so many of its residents for 20 years or more.
It has been said that the new owners would keep all of the same staff and employees and residents who are in place now. Imagine if someone came to you and your family and told you that your "rent" had tripled and you will pay it or get out! Though your paper reports this home will stay the same, I doubt it will.
My sister, Dorothy Wrage, worked at this home third shift for 13 years and many of my friends also have worked there. They are family caregivers. I suggest the county let the employees pool their resources and buy Country View. And they would be given a tax break for several years just as the county has given big tax breaks to "big wigs" that build memorials to themselves in big building projects.
Roundabouts
DELORES GUHL
WATERLOO -- I saw an article in The Courier that Waterloo wants to build roundabouts on University Avenue. I, for one, think it is a BIG mistake. Just because Cedar Falls has them doesn't mean Waterloo needs them too. I don't shop at College Square anymore because I really do NOT like the roundabouts. I would guess there are others who feel the same way. Maybe elected officials of Waterloo should ask the citizens if they want those things before going ahead with the plans.
As for accidents on Fletcher and University, there may be some, but I would guess not many more than other intersections. I live just a couple of blocks from there and haven't heard of many. The six corners used to be considered a dangerous intersection, but people learned to watch the lights.
My point is that if people put down the cellphones and pay attention to the road, there would probably be fewer accidents. I don't see roundabouts making a difference.
Love letters
MARY H. POTTER
President Church Row Neighborhood
WATERLOO -- Let's start a love revolution that lets people in Waterloo know what good things are happening to make Waterloo a great place to live.
For instance, I love the flowers that grace downtown West Fourth Street. They are a wonderful addition and make the downtown area special.
What do you love about Waterloo? Just send a few sentences to The Courier as a letter to the editor and we will start to know how many people think Waterloo is worth loving.
